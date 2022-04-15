Scudetto, oggi riparte la corsa: alle 19 Spezia-Inter, alle 21 Milan-Genoa

globalist

15 Aprile 2022 - 11.56

Riparte il campionato di serie A, con due anticipi gustosi: in campo le due milanesi che si contendono lo scudetto ad una manciata di giornate dal termine. I nerazzurri alle 19 giocheranno sul campo dello Spezia, che cerca ancora qualche punto per certificare la salvezza.

La squadra di Inzaghi, che attende di recuperare la sfida col Bologna, ha il destino nelle sue mani. La gara sarà trasmessa su Dazn, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K e Sky Sport (canale 251). Il Milan di Pioli sarà impegnato a San Siro contro il Genoa, che lotta disperatamente per non retrocedere. Il match in diretta su Dazn a partire dalle ore 21. La classifica in questo momento dice: Milan 68, Inter e Napoli 66, coi nerazzurri con una gara in meno.

13.00 Shandong Taishan-Daegu (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

13.00 Pathum United-Melbourne City (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

13.00 Daugavpils-Spartaks (Latvian Virsliga) – ONEFOOTBALL



15.00 Valmiera-Tukums (Latvian Virsliga) – ONEFOOTBALL

16.00 Lion City Sailors-Urawa Red Diamonds (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

16.00 United City-Jeonnam (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

16.00 Johor Darul-Guangzhou FC (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL



17.00 RFS-Super Nova (Latvian Virsliga) – ONEFOOTBALL

18.00 Nordsjaelland-SønderyskE (Superligaen) – ONEFOOTBALL

19.00 Spezia-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)

19.15 Sharjah-Al Rayyan (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

19.15 Al Sadd-Al Wehdat (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL



21.00 Milan-Genoa (Serie A) – DAZN

21.00 Rennes-Monaco (Ligue 1) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Real Sociedad-Betis (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 Derby County-Fulham (Championship) – DAZN

22.15 Al Hilal-Ilstiklol (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL

22.15 Nasaf-Al Faisaly (Champions League asiatica) – ONEFOOTBALL