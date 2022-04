Ucraina, morta sotto le bombe Tatiana Demennikova: era a capo della comunità bielorussa

The head of the Belarusian community in Ukrainian Mykolayiv Tatiana Demennikova was found dead under the rubble of Oblast Administration, Belarusian RFE/RL reports.

