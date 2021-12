Il marito dell'oppositrice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya è stato condannato a 18 anni di carcere

The judgement was passed on the defendants in the "Tsikhanouski case":



Sergei Tsikhanouski – 18 years

Igor Losik – 15 years

Nikolay Statkevich – 14 years

Vladimir Tsyganovich – 15 years

Artem Sakov – 16 years

Dmitry Popov – 16 years pic.twitter.com/IVZtLH6QRz